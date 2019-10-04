Repairs completed after 12,000 gallons of sewage spill in Rosemont area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Days after 12,000 gallons of sewage spilled into two retention ponds, repairs have been completed.

Orlando city officials said the contractor will remove equipment on Friday and Sunday, then sidewalk work and re-sodding will begin next week.

Last Sunday, at about 6:30 p.m., a bypass pipe coupling failed, which led to the spill at a sanitary sewer overflow at 3915 South Lake Orlando Parkway. It took about an hour to stop the leak.

A precautionary lake alert is still in place. More samplings will be taken from bodies of water in the Rosemont neighborhood next week.

The surrounding ground and adjacent maintenance area were cleaned and sanitized, with about 6,000 gallons of contaminated water recovered and disposed of back into the city's sewage treatment plant, officials said Monday.

For reference, an average in-ground pool holds about 12,000 gallons of water.

