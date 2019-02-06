Repairs begin on playground slide at Mount Dora's Gilbert Park

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - Repairs are expected to be made this week on a playground slide some parents said was leading to injuries.

The gray tunnel slide at the newly renovated Gilbert Park Playground in Mount Dora has been closed since parents expressed safety concerns last month.

Some parents complained the slide was just too steep and children were getting hurt.

After receiving the complaints, the city asked the manufacturer to do an evaluation.

KOMPAN found that the third and fourth segment of the slide were indeed too steep.

Workers are expected to replace those sections this week.

The slide is expected to remain closed until the corrections can be made.

