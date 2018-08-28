Report: Teen charged in fatal shooting at Jacksonville high school football game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the triple shooting at a Jacksonville high school football game that left one dead over the weekend, according to News 6 partner WJXT.

Police said the shooting Friday at Raines High School in northwest Jacksonville after a football game against Lee High School was gang-related.

School officials said the shooting happened despite heavy security at the game. The shots were fired outside the stadium near the ticket gate and the locker room, according to School District Police Director Michael Edwards.

Joerod Adams, 19, was killed, and a 16-year-old girl who attends Lee High and a 17-year-old boy who attends Raines High were wounded.

Officers had been checking everyone entering the gates into the stadium with a metal detector.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Robert Howard was arrested Tuesday morning after he was identified by witnesses as the shooter. Howard is a student at Grand Park Alternative School and is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The sheriff said Adams and the 17-year-old Raines High student were the intended targets.

