Report: 6 dead in mass shooting in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Six people are dead following a mass shooting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to reports.

Gunfire erupted Monday night in residential neighborhood of Río Piedras, not far from the University of San Juan, according to a report from NotiCentro, a news outlet on the island. Initially, the outlet reported eight deaths. The Associated Press later reported that six victims -- five men and one woman -- were killed in the shooting.

The confusion may have come from reports that two people were killed the previous day in Guaynabo, according to the Associated Press.

Following the shooting, Gov. Wanda Vasquez Garced held an urgent meeting Tuesday to address security measures on the island.

Leaders said increased air and land patrols were among topics discussed during the meeting, along with reinforcing social programs.

According to officials, a patrol assigned to the Río Piedras area was not there at the time of the shooting and was instead at a nearby housing project, the AP reported. Patrols in the area have been stepped up as the shooting is investigated, officials said.

Earlier this year, the top FBI official in Puerto Rico said the island is facing what he calls a "crisis of violence," asking for more personnel and resources to be sent from the U.S. mainland, according to a report.

The wave of violence and crime comes as the island continues to struggle to recover in a number of ways from the damage left behind by hurricanes Irma and Maria, the report said.

No other details on Monday's shooting were immediately available.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that six people died in the San Juan shooting. Initial reports said eight people were killed.

