Report: Florida Academy Sports manager fired for stopping gun theft suspect

TALLAHASSE, Fla. - A man accused of stealing two handguns from a Tallahassee pawnshop attempted to take a gun from Academy Sports hours later, but was stopped by the store manager and another employee, according to Tallahassee Police Department officials.

Academy Sports fired the employee for violating company policy, reports the Tallahassee Democrat.



According to the Democrat, 24-year-old Jason White was looking at a .40-caliber pistol in the store on June 29 when he bolted for the door. Dean Couch, 32, and another employee saw what was happening and blocked White from leaving, holding him until police arrived, the Democrat reports.



Police said the gun, a stolen backpack and five boxes of ammunition and two magazines for the Glock were found on White. Earlier in the day, the Democrat reports that White is accused of stealing two handguns from pawn shop.



Couch’s attorney told the Democrat that while they were waiting for police to arrive, White made a series of threats to shoot people, kill police officers and said he would steal again when he got out of jail.



After Couch was fired Tuesday, his attorney told the Democrat they are considering suing Academy Sports for wrongful termination.



Read the full story at Tallahassee.com.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.