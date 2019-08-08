Report: Man asked Florida Walmart clerk for weapon to kill 200 people

Authorities in Port St. Lucie are asking for help to identify a Walmart shopper who asked a store clerk to sell him a weapon that would kill 200 people, according to Port. St. Lucie police.



In a tweet, the Port St. Police Department said the man was at the 10855 South U.S. Highway 1 Walmart on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when he approached a store employee and “inquired about buying a weapon that would kill a large amount of people.”

TCPalm.com reports the clerk responded by saying that wasn’t funny, and the unknown man reportedly said, “I know,” and again, asked whether the employee “could sell him anything that would kill 200 people.”



@PSLPolice need help identifying man who approached sales clerk at Wal-Mart (10855 https://t.co/UoLuZSqAjk Hwy1) /inquired about buying a weapon that would kill a large amount of people. We need to talk w/ him please call Det Boice 772 871-5172 @CBS12 @WPBF25News @TCPalm @WPTV pic.twitter.com/JA64jZ0n1v — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) August 8, 2019

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man because they would like to speak with him.

The man was seen on surveillance video at the store, which show a white male, estimated to be between 50 and 60 years old with gray and black hair. Police said he weighs approximately 200 pounds and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall.



Police said the man was wearing a black short-sleeve polo-style shirt and light-colored shorts at the time of the incident.



Anyone with information about this person is asked to call Detective B. Boice at 772-871-5172 or call the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).

