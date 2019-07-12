Report: Manatee boat deaths on pace to set record in Florida

Florida is on pace to break the record for manatee boat deaths in a year, with 86 struck and killed through June, the Fort Myers News-Press reported.

Brevard and Volusia counties have each recorded nine manatee boat deaths through June, but Lee County leads the state with 21 boat kills, the newspaper reported.

This year's pace would put manatee boat deaths at 172, far surpassing 122 in 2018.

Last year, there were a total of 824 manatee deaths documented. The record, set in 2013, is 830.

