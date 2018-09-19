Report: Maroon 5 to headline Super Bowl LIII halftime show

Get ready to rock during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show.

Maroon 5 is set to headline the show, according to US Weekly.

An insider told US Weekly, “The offer has been extended and they’ve pretty much accepted.”

While the teams won’t be set for a while, you can start anticipating what hits Maroon 5 will pick for the crowd and millions of viewers to hear.

According to Billboard.com, Maroon 5’s top hits include "She Will Be Loved," "Moves Like Jagger," "One More Night," "This Love" and "Daylight."

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, told Howard Stern in 2015, “We very actively want to play the Super Bowl.”

Looks like that is becoming a reality for Levine and his band.

The Super Bowl will be played February 3, 2019 in Atlanta Georgia and will air on CBS.



