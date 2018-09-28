Lockdown lifted at Wekiva High School; no weapon found on campus

APOPKA, Fla. - A report of a gun on campus Friday morning prompted administrators to put Wekiva High School on lockdown, according to Orange County Public Schools officials.

In a recorded message sent to the campus community, Principal Michelle Erickson said law enforcement had taken a student into custody in connection with the report of a possible weapon.

"I want to assure you that we take these matters very seriously, and please note the safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority," Erickson said.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said a school resource officer was notified about that a student might have a gun at 8:30 a.m. The student was taken into custody but no gun was found in his possession, according to deputies.

During the lockdown, one student was taken to the hospital for an unknown reason and another student was treated on campus by medical staff.

A sweep was conducted to confirm that there was no weapon on campus. Deputies said that as of 10:15 a.m., no weapon had been found and they expected the lockdown to be lifted shortly.

During a lockdown, no one was allowed on or off campus.

The lockdown was lifted by 11:26 a.m., Orange County Public School officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.