Report: Safety features failed before fatal fall in Ormond Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple safety features failed when a man working on windows fell eight stories to his death on Thursday, according to a report from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel L. Freeman, who co-owns the high-rise window cleaning business The Glass Act, was working at Aquarius Condos on Ocean Shore Boulevard around 10:15 a.m. when his platform broke as he was rappelling from the roof to the eighth floor, records show.

Two co-workers said Freeman fell after the platform broke even though his harness and multiple other safety measures should have kept him suspended, according to the report.

A witness on the ground said she saw the scaffolding and Freeman fall, then saw the two other workers struggling to pull themselves onto the roof of the building.

Freeman died at the scene, still wearing his harness.

The crew was working on storm shutters at the time of the accident. Investigators do not expect any criminal charges to be filed.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.