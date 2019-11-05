Ocala toddler struck, killed in driveway, police say

1. Sigma Alpha Epsilon (Arizona State University) -- A prospective member of this chapter drowned in December last year after a night of binge drinking at a fraternity event. Then in May, one of their own was dropped off in front of the local…

OCALA, Fla. - An 18-month-old girl was run over and killed Monday at an Ocala home, police said in a news release.

Ocala police said Paris Narre Lecorn's 45-year-old grandmother was moving a 2006 Chevy Uplander from the driveway when the girl was hit.

Police said the girl suffered head injuries and died at Ocala Regional Medical Center.

According to the news release, it is unclear why the girl was in the area prior to the grandmother moving the SUV.

An investigation is ongoing.



