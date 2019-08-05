Report: Two workers hurt in wall fall at construction site

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two workers are recovering Monday after a construction incident in Palm Coast.

Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident Saturday around 3:30 p.m. on Calle Del Sur.

Eight construction workers were trying to put up a 30 foot by 12 foot wooden wall at the site when the wall fell. Two of the workers got stuck under it, according the incident report.

Deputies said the two were both alert and conscious when Flagler County Fire Rescue came on scene.

One worker was airlifted to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach as a trauma one alert. The other was rushed by ambulance to Advent Health in Palm Coast.

The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.