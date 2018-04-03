Police respond to shooting at YouTube HQ in California

Local officials in San Bruno, California, said they are responding to an active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

The San Bruno Police Department advised people in a tweet to stay clear of the area near 901 Cherry Ave. The YouTube building is about 14 miles west of the San Francisco International Airport.

"We are responding to an active shooter," the tweet read."Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive."

Officials with the northern California Stanford Hospital said they have received four to five patients from a shooting at YouTube headquarters.

The shooter was described as a woman, reported the Los Angeles Times.

Multiple YouTube employees posted to Twitter about fleeing the building after hearing a loud sound.

Todd Sherman, a YouTube producer, tweeted that he heard people running and first thought it was an earthquake.

"I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs," he tweeted. "Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front."

News helicopter video showed police patting down people coming out of the building one-by-one before letting them leave.

Google communications issues this statement about the incident.

"Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available."

