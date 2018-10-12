Republican U.S. Rep. candidate Wayne Liebnitzky talks running again on 'The Weekly'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Following a heated -- and sometimes personal -- primary victory, incumbent U.S. Rep. Darren Soto is now facing off against Republican Wayne Liebnitzky to represent Florida's 9th Congressional District.

The matchup is one voters in the district, which encompasses all of Orange County and parts of Osceola and Polk counties, have seen before.

In 2016, Soto defeated Liebnitzky by 15 points, making him the first Puerto Rican from Florida elected to U.S. Congress.

Liebnitzky sat down with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" to talk about how his platform and campaign have changed since the last election.

"I've been diving into a lot more policies and looking at things differently," Liebnitzky said. "I'm also understanding a little more about what I'm going to get into and incorporating more social media."

The U.S. Navy veteran and businessman also made it clear that he's not a politician.He said he's running because he's frustrated with how partisan Washington has become.

"I'm not a professional politician," Liebnitzky said. "So I look at the business aspect of what I've experienced and I want to apply that to District 9."

Almost 40 percent of the voters in District 9 are registered as Democrats, compared to just 26 percent who identify as Republican.

Liebnitzky also discussed Puerto Rico, which he believes deserves statehood, the environment, affordable housing and the economy.

"Having an availability of jobs for people to feed themselves and support their family, there's a sense of pride," Liebnitzky said. "I don't care if you're Puerto Rican, Jamaican, from St. Thomas, it doesn't matter to me. It's all about living and being free."

When asked what he'll do if Nov. 6 doesn't go his way for the second time in as many election cycles, Liebnitzky responded, "I've been doing this now for four years now, plus running a business. 2020... yeah I might go back to the couch."

Use these links to follow along with The Weekly:

Darren Soto wins Democratic nomination for Florida's 9th Congressional District

Darren Soto wins U.S. House District 9 race

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto talks Puerto Rican housing crisis on 'The Weekly

ClickOrlando.com's main politics page

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.