Rescue crews find lost hiker in Wetlands Park

Fire rescue: hiker suffers from medical condition

By Gabriella Nuñez - Multimedia Producer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rescue teams found a lost hiker Monday afternoon in Orlando Wetlands Park.

Orange County Sheriff's Office received reports of a lost hiker at 25155 Wheeler Road near Christmas. Authorities say the hiker suffers from a medical condition.

The Sheriff's Office has sent its helicopter to assist Orange County Fire Rescue with the search. The person was found around 1 p.m.

