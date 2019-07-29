Rescue crews find lost hiker in Wetlands Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rescue teams found a lost hiker Monday afternoon in Orlando Wetlands Park.

Orange County Sheriff's Office received reports of a lost hiker at 25155 Wheeler Road near Christmas. Authorities say the hiker suffers from a medical condition.

#search near Wheeler Rd. Christmas: firefighters and @OrangeCoSheriff Helicopter searching for a hiker in Orlando Wetlands, lost and suffering from a medical condition. Call is on Fire Radio Channel 4. View location @pulsepoint. #PIO en route. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/ECkJdmnftG — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 29, 2019

The Sheriff's Office has sent its helicopter to assist Orange County Fire Rescue with the search. The person was found around 1 p.m.

