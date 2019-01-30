Rescue crews save first cold-stressed manatee of the year

Orlando, Fla. - Central Florida sea cows are starting to feel the effects of the nationwide cold snap. SeaWorld Orlando said it is now treating its first cold-stressed manatee of the year. The 725-pound male was taken from inland Lake County to SeaWorld Orlando’s critical care animal hospital late Tuesday.

The rescue of the massive male manatee was no easy task. A team of at least a half-dozen people assisted in rescuing him from Lake Griffin near Eustis. He was showing some symptoms of cold stress such as dehydration.

The marine mammals are often seen huddled together during Florida’s brief winter season when water temperatures can drop into the mid-50s. Manatees depend on warm water found in shallow canals, near power plants and within natural springs, which are 72 degrees year-round. If the mammals are not able to warm up, they run the risk of succumbing to cold stress.

In 2018, the SeaWorld Rescue team said it helped with a record-breaking number of manatee rescues. Seventy-two manatees were rehabilitated from cold stress, red tide and entanglement.

The goal is to return this manatee and all other rescued animals to the wild once the water temperatures warm up again.

