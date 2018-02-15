WATCH LIVE: Crews work to pull victim from storm drain in Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla. - Emergency crews were working Thursday afternoon to rescue a person who fell into a storm drain, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Rescue crews said the victim may have been injured after falling into the manhole, which is believed to be 10-20 feet deep, on Lake Nona Boulevard near northbound State Road 417

Nearby roads were closed as crews worked to rescue the victim from the hole.

It was not immediately clear how the victim fell into the drain.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

