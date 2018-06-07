Worn tires dangerous for drivers on wet roads, research shows

ORLANDO, Fla. - New research from AAA shows that driving with worn tires during heavy rains can make it more difficult to quickly stop. When compared to new tires, the research shows average stopping distances in wet conditions increased by 43 percent, which is more than the length of a semitruck.



Researchers said tires worn down to 4/32” exhibited an average stopping distance of 87 feet on a car and 86 feet on a truck. They said the worn out tires all showed a 33 percent reduction in handling ability in passenger cars.



Officials from AAA said drivers can prevent this by checking tread depth, proactively replacing tires and driving further behind other vehicles during rainy conditions.



In partnership with the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center, AAA conducted testing to understand performance differences at highway speeds between new all-season tires and tires worn down a significant amount.



A spokesperson for the Automobile Club of Southern California’s Automotive Research Center said vehicles with the worn tires would still be traveling at 40 mph when the vehicles with the new tires had come to a complete stop.



A higher price is not necessarily an indication of higher quality, according to the AAA study. It states worn tire quality deteriorated significantly for all tires that were tested, including the more expensive ones.



Officials said current industry guidelines, state laws and regulations recommend that drivers wait until tread depth reaches 2/32” to replace tires, which is even more worn than the 4/32” tires tested in the study.



AAA researchers recommend consumers inflate tires to the proper amount for their cars and check tires monthly.



