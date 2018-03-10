Resident calls New Smyrna Beach intersection dangerous

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A crash that involved two bicyclists Thursday has one resident fighting for a safer intersection.

The accident happened at Old Mission Road and Mills Drive.

Jason Greer said two teens were crossing the street when they were hit.

"You see the two bicyclists headed down the sidewalk and the car not stopping at the stop sign. Boom -- wipes out the first bicyclist and the second," Greer said.

Greer blames the traffic coming from New Smyrna Beach High School.

"Every day at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. is when all the action hits this corner, and it's nonstop. They're all trying to beat the 10th Street street light, so they're using Mills Drive as a cut," he said.

If it's not speeding or rolling stops, Greer said it's drivers using the street as a one-way road. He has captured it all on his four surveillance cameras, so people can see what's going on.

Greer said a car once crashed into his fence, and he has since installed a barrier to protect his pump and his house.

"If they happen to get into an accident and run the fence and hit my house, it would knock my house off its foundation. So yeah, it does worry me," he said.

Luckily, everyone walked away from Thursday's crash. The Florida Highway Patrol said it's one of two accidents that's been reported since 2016.

Greer said he has one possible solution.

"If you move the stop sign about 10 feet further, that'll allow the car to stop here which you'd be able to see down the sidewalks to see if there would be any pedestrians coming," he said.

In the meantime, Greer has a message for drivers.

"Stop, look both ways," Greer said. "Make sure there's no pedestrians or bicycles crossing the road. Not just try to beat the street light."

News 6 reported the problem to officials in the county's traffic engineering department, who said they'll be addressing the issue with the road and bridge division starting next week.

