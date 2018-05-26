Residents begin preparing for what could be severe weather this weekend

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - With severe weather likely this weekend, officials are monitoring conditions and encouraging people to have a plan in place.

Some Lake County residents began their search for sandbags at various locations, which provided people with white sandbags and a shovel to fill the bags.

More News Headlines

Some people News 6 spoke with said they’d rather be safe than sorry. And after prior flooding, they wanted to make sure they were prepared.

“We’re going to put them right at the base of the floor,” said Judy Smith, who has dealt with flooding inside her home before. “If we get as much rain as they’re talking about, it might bring it in again.”

There are five locations in Lake County to get sandbags:

Station 10 in Astor.

Station 14 in Altoona.

Station 39 in Sorrento.

The Convenience Center in Lady Lake.

Hereat Fire Station 110 in Clermont.

All locations will be open through the weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until they run out.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.