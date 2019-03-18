Residents can now use the new pedestrian bridge over Colonial Drive in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The new pedestrian bridge that stretches over Colonial Drive near downtown Orlando opened Monday, giving bicyclists and walkers a safer route in the area.

The 24-foot high, 230-foot long bridge has been under construction since 2017 and was most recently worked on this weekend when crews installed the cable and truss system.

Up until Monday, city officials hadn't provided an official opening date for the bridge other than saying it would occur sometime within the first quarter of 2019. They announced the news by posting photos to the city's Twitter page.

The new bridge connects West Colonial Drive to Gertrude’s Walk to the Orlando Urban Trail.

The hope, according to officials, is to make it safer for pedestrians to cross Colonial Drive and access various neighborhoods and business districts.

"The quarter-mile bridge provides a safe connection from the downtown core to the north, providing critical links between the Orlando Urban Trail and Gertrude’s Walk, SunRail and LYNX Central Station. This new downtown amenity offers an enhanced mobility option for pedestrians, cyclists, bus and rail riders and others, while helping to alleviate congestion on the roadways and expanding the range of transportation options for those living, working or visiting downtown Orlando," a city spokesperson said.

An event to officially recognize the bridge's opening is scheduled for next month.

