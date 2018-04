ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - People at an apartment complex on Silver Star Road were advised to evacuate the building Tuesday evening due to a fire.

Flames were visible from the apartments, in the 5600 block of Silver Star.

The Red Cross has requested assistance for about 10 to 12 units.

Stay with News 6 for the latest information.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.