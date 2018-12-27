Residents help Melbourne police track domestic violence suspect on run

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Melbourne police captured a domestic violence suspect Thursday with an assist from residents who helped them track the man as he was running from authorities, department officials said.

Police said they were told at 8:11 a.m. that a man repeatedly punched a woman in a vehicle in the 900 block of of Wickham Road and then fled the scene.

Officers said they saw the suspect, Steven Jackson, 30, running on North Wickham Road and set up a perimeter to apprehend him.

Jackson ran trough several residential properties and neighborhoods to avoid arrest; however, police said alert residents gave authorities the suspect's direction of travel as he was on the run allowing police to track him down.

Jackson was arrested on private property, police said. He is charged with battery domestic violence, resisting without violence, robbery, burglary, breaking fences and violation of a domestic injunction or no contact order.

"We want to thank all that assisted us in this call today," Melbourne police said in a statement. "It is only with the cooperation and assistance of the general public that we can do our best work."

