Residents in Flagler County prepare for Hurricane Dorian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Residents in Flagler County are taking things seriously after learning Hurricane Dorian became a Category 5 storm on Sunday.

Dozens of made last-minute preparations by grabbing sandbags at the Santa Maria Del Mar Church in Flagler Beach.

"I don't know if it's going to reach us or not, so to go through all the work, I mean, this evening, I think I'll start," Dave Lyons said.

Flagler County emergency officials held a press conference Sunday morning and said Flagler County has remained in the cone of Dorian's forecast path the entire time.

Superintendent James Tager said the district canceled school for Tuesday for now but that could change depending on Dorian.

Officials expect to receive tropical storm-force winds and tropical storm conditions in Flagler County.

That's why Lyons drove from Tampa to board up his parents' home in Flagler Beach.

"We're just putting it up because, like I said, with the wind coming, you don't know what's coming through the air," Lyons said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.