Residents of Palm Coast neighborhood told to remain indoors

PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County sheriff's deputies instructed residents of a Palm Coast street to stay indoors Tuesday while they investigated an incident.

According to a post on the Flagler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies were working in the area of Pheasant Drive not far from Bell Terre Parkway.

"Please avoid the area," the post said. "Anyone in the area is asked to remain indoors."

Officials with the Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home where someone was in distress.

The situation was resolved before noon and no on was injured, deputies.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.