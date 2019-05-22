Restaurant-hop around Orlando in June with $30 prix fixe menus

In June, local Orlando restaurants are participating in Bite30, offering special prix fixe menus for $30.
Diners will have the opportunity to try multiple dishes from a participating restaurant’s Bite30 menu.
To take advantage of this deal, simply check out the list of participating restaurants, choose one and go eat. Just ask for the Bite30 menu when you arrive.
Bite30 is sponsored by Publix Apron Cooking Schools and they are giving away restaurant gift cards and a cooking school class to one winner each week during June.
To enter, take a picture of your Bite30 meal and upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #Bite30. Set your Instagram account to public to be included.
Restaurants participating in Bite30 are:
- The Smiling Bison
- The Tennessee Truffle
- Maxine’s on Shine
- Artisan’s Table Creative Kitchen & Bar
- Umi
- Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen & Bar
- The Rusty Spoon
- Publix Aprons Cooking School
- Soco
- Rusteak
- Strand Food & Drink
- K Restaurant
- Chroma Modern Bar & Kitchen
- Bulla Gastrobar
- The Ravenous Pig
- The Stubborn Mule
- DeVine Wine & Grill
- Kaizen
- Jade Sushi & New Asian
- Bites & Bubbles
- Boca
- Castle Hotel
- Vinia Wine Bar
- F&D - Food & Drink
- Canvas Market
- La Boucherier Restaurant
- Reyes Mezcaleria
- Mia’s Italian Kitchen
- Care Tu Tu Tango
- Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen
- 1921
- Urbain 40
- Kabooki Sushi
- Menagerie Eatery & Bar
- Pharmacy
Now’s your chance to restaurant hop your way around Orlando. Click here to learn more.
