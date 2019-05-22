Restaurant-hop around Orlando in June with $30 prix fixe menus

Pexels

In June, local Orlando restaurants are participating in Bite30, offering special prix fixe menus for $30.

Diners will have the opportunity to try multiple dishes from a participating restaurant’s Bite30 menu.

To take advantage of this deal, simply check out the list of participating restaurants, choose one and go eat. Just ask for the Bite30 menu when you arrive.

Bite30 is sponsored by Publix Apron Cooking Schools and they are giving away restaurant gift cards and a cooking school class to one winner each week during June.

To enter, take a picture of your Bite30 meal and upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #Bite30. Set your Instagram account to public to be included.

Restaurants participating in Bite30 are:

The Smiling Bison

The Tennessee Truffle

Maxine’s on Shine

Artisan’s Table Creative Kitchen & Bar

Umi

Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen & Bar

The Rusty Spoon

Publix Aprons Cooking School

Soco

Rusteak

Strand Food & Drink

K Restaurant

Chroma Modern Bar & Kitchen

Bulla Gastrobar

The Ravenous Pig

The Stubborn Mule

DeVine Wine & Grill

Kaizen

Jade Sushi & New Asian

Bites & Bubbles

Boca

Castle Hotel

Vinia Wine Bar

F&D - Food & Drink

Canvas Market

La Boucherier Restaurant

Reyes Mezcaleria

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

Care Tu Tu Tango

Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen

1921

Urbain 40

Kabooki Sushi

Menagerie Eatery & Bar

Pharmacy

Now’s your chance to restaurant hop your way around Orlando. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.