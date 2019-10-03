Retired officer rescues injured owl from highway

PHOTO CREDIT: CSCO

CHARLES COUNTY, Maryland - The Charles County Sheriff's Office in Maryland said a retired officer rescued an injured owl from Route 6 in Dentsville.

The Sheriff's Office said a retired officer, Sgt. Patti Baxter, was driving on Route 6 when she saw the owl in the middle of the highway.

Baxter saw the owl was hurt and unable to move.

She jumped out her car and wrapped the owl gently in a sweater.

Officer Terrell Hemsley responded to the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The bird was transported to an Owl Center to get treatment.

Officials said it looks like the owl will be OK.

The owl has been nicknamed Lil screech.



