Reward doubled for information about Apopka homicide

APOPKA, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the reward has doubled for information about an Apopka homicide.

The reward is at $10,000.

Investigators said Lechmani Desroches went missing in July and his remains were found in September 2018.

Remains of the victim were found on the 2600 block of Marden Road near State Road 429.

It is not known at this time how the victim was killed.

Anyone with information about Desroches is asked to call 800-423-TIPS.

