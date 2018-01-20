Reward offered as deputies search for duo in connection with armed robbery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with an armed robbery on New Year's Day.

Around 6:12 a.m. Jan. 1, the victim arranged to meet with the female suspect on a social media application, officials said. The female suspect arrived at the victim's home in the 5200 block of Old Cheney Highway, along with a male suspect who waited in a vehicle.

Officials said that when the female suspect arrived, she removed a firearm from her sweatshirt pocket and demanded the victim give her all his money.

A physical altercation ensued between them, at which time the driver in the vehicle threatened to shoot the victim, officials said. The female suspect fled to the vehicle, and both suspects left the area in a light-colored or silver vehicle, possibly a Toyota.

The female suspect is described by authorities as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall with blond hair and a medium build. The male suspect is described as Hispanic with short black hair.

Officials said anyone with information may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crimeline can be reached at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

