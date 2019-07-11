Reward offered for information after dolphin found with stab wounds

A bottlenose dolphin was found dead in Lee County, Florida, and officials are looking for information.

The dolphin, recovered at the end of May along Upper Captiva Island, had spear-like stab wounds a necropsy revealed, according to a NOAA Office of Law Enforcement news release.

The NOAA and its partners are offering a combined award of up to $38,000 for information leading to the successful identification, prosecution or arrest related to the case.

The dolphin’s wound was above the right eye and extended 6 inches toward the top of the head. According to the NOAA, the dolphin had evidence of hemorrhaging, meaning it had been impaled prior to death.

(Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

According to the NOAA, the dolphin was known to area biologists, and was last observed swimming near fishing boats with “begging dolphins.”

Anyone who has details is urged to call NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 1-800-853-1964.

Under the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972, harassing, harming, killing or feeding wild dolphins is prohibited.



