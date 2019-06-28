Orlando Family Dollar robbed twice, possibly by same person, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are seeking the public's help after a Family Dollar was robbed twice in two weeks in the Richmond Heights neighborhood.

Public information officers wiht the Orlando Police Department said a man wearing all-black clothing, armed with a handgun first robbed the store at 2200 Bruton Blvd. on June 25 around 7 a.m. Police said the robber took cash and cigarettes and then left on foot.

The second robbery happened on June 10 at 9:30 p.m. Police said that, again, the robber was armed, demanded cash and cigarettes and then left on foot.

Investigators said they believe the two robberies were committed by the same person.

The robber is described as being in his late teens, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds, with short hair, according to police.

Police said they believe the robber is familiar with the Richmond Heights/Richmond Estates neighborhood and may live in the area.

Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

