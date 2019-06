SANFORD, Fla. - Palmetto Avenue between East State Road 46 and 26th Street in Sanford is closed due to an accident in which a vehicle struck a light pole, according to the Sanford Police Department.

The driver walked away with no injuries, police said.

Florida Power & Light said 32 customers were without power, with 11:30 p.m. being the estimated time of restoration.

