Road-rage arrest: Man pulls gun on students driving to school, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - A man pulled a gun on a pair of students driving to school after they accidentally cut him off, according to the Apopka Police Department.

The victims said they were driving near Park Avenue and Sandpiper Street Tuesday morning when the driver pulled in front of another vehicle while changing lanes.

The driver of that white 2013 GMC Terrain, later identified as 33-year-old Andy Cuadrado, began obsessively honking at the students and following them as they drove, according to the report.

Police said that when the students pulled over, Cuadrado did the same and then got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the couple and their vehicle's tires. The students drove off to get to safety, records show.

The students then followed Cuadrado's vehicle in order to get his license plate number. They watched as he parked on Jett Loop and went inside a home there. Police said Cuadrado chased the couple with the firearm in his hand as they drove away from the home.

Cuadrado was arrested at the home on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

