Road Ranger struck while assisting crash victims on SR 417, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Road Ranger was struck by a vehicle while assisting crash victims on State Road 417 in Orange County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said George Wright, 56, of Montverde, suffered serious injuries in the crash, which was reported about 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of S.R. 417.

The FHP said Wright was assisting drivers of another crash when a second crash occurred nearby. Wright checked on those drivers when he was struck by a 2013 Chevrolet driven by Johnny Vazquez, 39, of Orlando.

Wright was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital, troopers said.

Vazquez was not hurt, the FHP said.

Charges are pending against Vazquez, according to an FHP report.

Details about the other crashes have not been released.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.