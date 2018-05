DELTONA, Fla. - A woman was awakened early Sunday and found intruders inside her Deltona home while her children slept, officials said.

The home invasion was reported on Chippendale Street.

Deputies said the intruders took cash from the home.

At the time of the home invasion, the woman's three children were inside the home asleep.

Deputies said no one was hurt.

A description of the culprits has not been released.

