Robbery suspects arrested after leading deputies on pursuit, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a series of robberies Saturday in the Taft area and Florida Mall.

Officials said there were two robberies in the Taft area and a theft at the Florida Mall.

Deputies were responding to the two robberies in the Taft area. Officials said as the deputies responded, the alleged thieves fleeing from the Florida Mall crossed paths with them.

The mall theft suspect was displaying erratic driving and was fleeing from the mall and a crash prior to being seen by the deputies, officials said.

After seeing the erratic driving, deputies attempted to stop the thieves, who then evaded and failed to stop, officials said. A pursuit then followed on I-4.

Officials said the suspects entered Osceola County, where they were finally stopped and taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Once the thieves were detained and in custody, it was determined they were suspects in thefts at the Florida Mall and not the two robberies in the Taft area, officials said.

Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Sheriff's Office said the Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation prior to deputies seeing the suspects.

Those arrested will be booked into the Osceola Jail, officials said.

