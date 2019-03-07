Robert Kraft must appear before a Palm Beach County judge later this month

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - The owner of the New England Patriots has been ordered to appear before a Palm Beach County judge on March 28.

Robert Kraft's arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m.

UPDATE: Robert Kraft will not appear in court on March 28. The Globe reported that Kraft was required to show up in a Palm Beach County courthouse. But his defense attorney issued a statement saying that Kraft is not required to appear under Florida rules. https://t.co/IEBFZWEz8V https://t.co/ZD8WBoJMrI — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 7, 2019

Kraft's attorney issued a statement to The Boston Globe saying under state rules he is not required to appear at the arraignment.

He is accused of soliciting another to commit prostitution.

Investigators said Kraft was caught on camera visiting a spa in Jupiter on two separate occasions in January, according to The Associated Press.

The AP reports the Patriots owner was charged during a sex trafficking investigation involving spas and massage parlors.

If convicted, he could face up to one year in jail, according to the AP.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.