Robert Mueller's testimony to Congress about findings in Russia investigation delayed

WASHINGTON - Special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony to Congress has been delayed until July 24 under an agreement that gives lawmakers more time to question him.

Mueller had been scheduled to testify July 17 about the findings of his Russia investigation. But lawmakers in both parties complained that the short length of the hearings would not allow enough time for all members to ask questions.

Under the new arrangement, Mueller will testify for an extended period of time with the House Judiciary and intelligence committees.

Mueller has expressed his reluctance to testify and said he won't go beyond what's in his report.

The Judiciary Committee is expected to focus on episodes in Mueller's report where Trump attempted to influence the investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.