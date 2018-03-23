Robotics team project mistaken for 'suspicious device' at Titusville High School

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The "suspicious device" that shut down Titusville High School and closed major roads while bomb squads investigated Thursday was actually just a robotics team project left behind, according to new information from Titusville Police Department.

On Friday morning, investigators were able to determine the device, which they originally thought was intended to look like an explosive, was only meant to shoot "makeshift missiles" similar to a T-shirt cannon, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The object was unintentionally left behind and mistaken for an explosive, disrupting the school and parts of the city Thursday.

Because the device was packed with small bolts for weight reasons, it added to the suspicion of police when it was initially X-rayed.

"While highly concerning, there was no criminal intent in this incident," a release from Titusville Police Department said.

"We are disappointed by the tremendous use of resources, but certainly thankful that there was no ill intent in this incident," Detective Sergeant Bill Amos said in the release.

