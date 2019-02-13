Rockin' Robinson brings local music to The Milk District

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Milk District is putting Orlando’s diverse music scene on center stage during the second annual Rockin’ Robinson Music Festival.

On Feb. 23 from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., 19 local bands will perform on four stages among artisan vendors, food trucks and live art. Performances are set to take place at The Iron Cow, the Bull and Bush, The Nook on Robinson and in the middle of Robinson Street. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the entrance along East Robinson Street and Bumby Avenue.

Thomas Wynn and the Believers and Spam Allstars are headlining the event. The Savants of Soul, The Woolly Bushmen, Someday River, Shine & The Shakers, Oak Hill Drifters, Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists, Beartoe, Luke Wagner & The 441, Darko Gray, Prison Wine, Jordan Foley & The Wheelhouse, Krendon, Belt & Ramirez, Brian Killeen, Amanda Lyn, Kelli Johnson, and Justin Alcaraz are also set to perform.

You can find more information on their website or on their Facebook event page.



