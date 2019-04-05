Rockledge home destroyed in fire

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A Byrd Court home caught fire and was destroyed Friday afternoon, according to Rockledge Fire Department.

Fire crews arrived at the 1300 block of Byrd Court just before 12:30 p.m, according to News 6 partner Florida Today.

Investigators at the scene are looking into the cause of the blaze, according to acting Battalion Chief Matt Clark.

The homeowner was not in the house at the time of the fire. Three cats who reportedly lived in the house are believed to have escaped.

No further information was available as of Friday afternoon.

