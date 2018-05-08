Former Rockledge officer who shot teen accepts plea deal, downgraded charges

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A former Rockledge police officer who shot a teenager while taking him into custody has accepted a plea deal that includes downgrading his charges from attempted manslaughter to culpable negligence with injury.

As part of the agreement, Nick Galluzzi, 45, will be forced to surrender law enforcement credentials and faces a year of probation. If he was still charged with attempted manslaughter he could have been sentenced to five years in prison, if convicted.

The former corporal is accused of firing a single shot at Alex Houston on Dec. 1, 2016. The 17-year department veteran resigned three weeks later.

In March 2017, Galluzzi was charged with attempted manslaughter.

Houston, who was 17 years old the night he was wounded, said in an interview with News 6 in November that he's still hurting physically and psychologically a year after being shot in the shoulder.

The plea deal means that Galluzzi will not be able to become a law enforcement officer again in Florida.

The Seminole-Brevard State Attorney's Office released a statement after the agreement was reached Tuesday, which said that Houston and his family were consulted and approved the deal before it was offered to Galluzi.

“Police officers have the authority to use force when attempting to make an arrest," State Attorney Phil Archer said. "They also have a duty and responsibility to apply that force appropriately, even in stressful and demanding circumstances.”

