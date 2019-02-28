Rockledge woman killed in head-on crash in Seminole County

A 31-year-old Rockledge woman was killed Wednesday in a head-on collision in Seminole County.

The crash was reported about 1:30 p.m. at State Road 46 and Prevatt Road, about 16 miles west of Mims.

Troopers said the woman was headed east on S.R. 46 in a late-model Chevrolet Malibu when she attempted to pass other eastbound traffic, moving into the westbound lane and into the path of a Ford Focus.

The vehicles collided head-on, troopers said, killing the driver of the Malibu and seriously injuring the other driver, 49-year-old Sherry Hamilton of Geneva, Florida.

The driver of the Malibu was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said. They did not release her name, pending notification of her family.

Hamilton was taken to the Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday morning.

