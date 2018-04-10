Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida announces pop tabs winners

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida is a home away from home for families of sick children. The Pop Tab Program is a major community fundraiser for the organization. Since 2002, more than $263,000 has been raised.

The Roschen family, of Brevard County, collects pop tabs at home, at school and in the community because they know each one helps comfort families going through tough times. They're a former family of RMH; their daughter Macy spent five months in the NICU at Florida Children's Hospital, and they call the RMH a godsend.

"It was a relief when you went to bed at night, you were able to look out the window at the hospital and know she's there being taken care of by hospital staff, and the Ronald McDonald House staff is here to take care of us," Christy Roschen, Macy's mother, said.

This year, The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake came out on top in the Pop Tabs Program with more than 1,100 pounds of pop tabs. Here's a look at this year's top pop tabs winners county by county:

2018 Winning Schools by County

Brevard

Imperial Estates Elementary - 880 lbs

Flagler

Belle Terre Elementary - 263 lbs

Lake

The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake - 1,182 lbs

Marion

Stanton-Weirsdale Elementary School - 67 lbs

Orange

Sunrise Elementary - 138 lbs

Osceola

Lakeview Elementary - 295 lbs

Seminole

Geneva Elementary - 472 lbs

Volusia

Burns Science and Technology Charter - 280 lbs

2018 total pounds collected by all participating schools: 10,236

2018 total participating schools: 143

