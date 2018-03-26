Rooms ransacked, iPads stolen during Cocoa school break-in, police say

Police say iPads were stolen from a Cocoa school during a break-in.

COCOA, Fla. - At least two people broke into nearly every classroom at a Cocoa elementary school, stealing several iPads and destroying property, police said.

The burglary was reported Monday morning, but police say the break-in occurred Saturday at Cambridge Elementary School.

According to Cocoa police, a school employee reported that several classrooms had been ransacked.

"Further investigation revealed nearly every classroom had been broken into, with property destroyed and multiple iPads taken," police said in a news release.

Police said a review of surveillance video showed that at least two adults burglarized the school. Police on Monday released photos of the suspected burglars.

Police said the culprits forced entry into the building through windows and stole keys to classrooms.

Detectives are processing evidence and trying to identify the duo seen in the video.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

