RV driver cited after near-miss with school bus in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Leesburg man driving an RV was ticketed Thursday in Seminole County for turning into the path of another driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A school bus was nearly involved in the crash, but managed to avoid the wreck.

About 4:10 p.m., the 67-year-old man was heading north on International Parkway in the RV when he turned left to go west onto Wayside Drive, troopers said.

He turned directly into the path of a southbound Volkswagen Jetta driven by a Lake Mary man.

The front of the Jetta hit the right side of the RV, causing the RV to overturn.

The Leesburg man was cited for violating the right of way, troopers said.

He and the other driver suffered minor injuries.

Sky 6 was over the scene of the crash. Watch the video above.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.