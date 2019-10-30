Safety measures added after investigation on death of I-4 worker

ORLANDO, Fla. - New safety recommendations have been issued along Interstate 4 after a worker died on the job last month when a concrete beam fell near the I-4 and 408 interchange.

After the death, work on installing new beams had to be suspended.

The work has picked up again with some modifications and safety measures.

The concrete beam slid while crews were trying to put it in a brace.

To avoid a similar incident, investigators recommend the beams remain attached to a crane until crews secure them.

Investigators said there is no indication the design of the beam played a role in the death.

The worker's death is still under investigation.

The accident marked the fifth time a worker has been killed since the project started in 2015.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.