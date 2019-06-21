Officers investigating body found in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - St. Cloud Police officials are investigating after receiving a call about a body found just after 12 p.m. Friday at the corner of 8th Street and New York Avenue in Osceola County, police said.

Officers responded to the call and were able to confirm that the person was dead.

The person's name has not been released as detectives are currently working to notify the next of kin.

The cause of death is unknown and the medical examiner is determining the cause.

According to police, the scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing.

News 6 spoke with SCPD Sergeant Frankie De La Rosa and asked if the death was considered suspicious.

"At the moment, no. It’s being treated as an unattended death," De La Rosa said.

