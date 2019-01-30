Salvation Army needs supplies to restock shelters amid cold snap

ORLANDO, Fla. - The cold snap in Central Florida has sent many residents to the Salvation Army's shelters, and now, the organization is calling on the help of volunteers to help them collect more supplies.

Officials with the Salvation Army said they have served a record number of people, averaging nearly 100 per night between its two shelters amid nine straight nights of chilly weather.

Since the shelters have been so crowded, the Salvation Army said its facilities are running low on supplies for men, women and children.

“Our doors are open on cold nights, and our shelters have been filled with men, women and children looking for a little warmth to try to get some rest. Providing shelter is a core mission of ours at the Salvation Army. However, because of this recent cold snap, we are in need of many essential items to replenish our supplies,” Capt. Ken Chapman said.

The Salvation Army is asking for donations of the following items in order to keep the shelters stocked as the chilly weather continues:

Blankets

Socks

Underwear

Coats

Towels

Toilet paper

Toiletries

Donations can be dropped off at 400 W. Colonial Drive.

The Salvation Army opens its doors to the community when temperatures drop below 50 degrees, according to the organization.

Woman and children can enter the women's shelter at 4:30 p.m. on cold nights, the Salvation Army said. They will be served dinner and breakfast the next morning.

The men's shelter opens at 9:30 p.m. and also serves breakfast the next morning.

