Samuel L. Jackson proves he's one of us at Celebrity Ryder Cup

Team USA celebrate victory with the trophy after the celebrity challenge match ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Samuel L. Jackson has made plenty of people laugh throughout his acting career, but he also made people crack up for a different reason Tuesday.

Competing in the "Celebrity Ryder Cup," Jackson stood on the first tee and did what so many average golfers do on a daily basis: Duff one in embarrassing fashion.

Jackson reportedly topped one so bad that it barely went past the ladies tees.

Fortunately for Jackson, the day turned out to have a happy ending for him and the rest of his American teammates.

Who knows what will happen when the actual Ryder Cup tees off Friday, but the USA already scored one victory over Europe at a surrounding event Tuesday.

On the same Le Golf National course that will be the site of this weekend’s Ryder Cup, the “Celebrity Ryder Cup” was held, with 10 celebrities from America and 10 from Europe competing for bragging rights.

The format was a 10-hole scramble that consisted of five matches featuring two members from each team.

In the end, the U.S. team prevailed by a score of 15-13.

The American team consisted of: Jackson, James Blake (former tennis player), Nick Jonas (singer), Greg Kinnear (actor), John McEnroe (former tennis player), Michael Phelps (swimming great), Dr. Condoleezza Rice (former secretary of state), Kurt Russell (actor), Kelly Slater (professional surfer) and Luke Wilson (actor).

The European team consisted of: Dany Boon (French comedian/filmmaker), Alessandro Del Piero (former Italian soccer player), Jamie Dornan (actor/model from Northern Ireland), Luis Figo (former Portuguese soccer player), Laura Flessel-Colovic (French fencer who won five Olympic medals), Guy Forget (former French tennis player), David Ginola (former French soccer player), Niall Horan (Irish singer, member of One Direction), Yannick Noah (former French tennis player) and Brian O’Driscoll (former Irish rugby player).

The first match featured Blake/McEnroe vs. Noah/Forget, the second match was Wilson/Kinnear vs. Figo/Del Piero, the third match was Russell/Jackson vs. Boon/O’Driscoll, the fourth match was Slater/Rice vs. Flessell/Ginola and the final match was Phelps/Jonas vs. Dornan/Hornan.

